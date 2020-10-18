Gerald A. Contorno, U.S. Army Veteran. Big Red 1 Beloved husband of the late Amelia nee Levato. Cherished father of Ann Contorno & Natalie (Joseph) Wojcik. Devoted grandfather of Amanda, Alexis & Rachel. Loving brother of the late Frank & Ann Contorno. Fond uncle of Judy, David, Rob, Joey, Angie & Julie. Great uncle of Nicholas & Joseph. Loved by all he met and left his mark on all of our hearts. Funeral Wednesday 9:45 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Gerald Church for Mass at 10:30 am. Entombment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
708-425-0500