Gerald A. Di Domenico, 77 of Buffalo Grove, beloved husband of Sharon Nee Quittmeyer; loving father of Michael and Marc DiDomenico; beloved grandfather of Aidan; dear brother of Richard (late Barbara); fond uncle of Sheri (Steve) Smith and Scott (Fiancee Kelly King) Di Domenico and great uncle of Nolan & Garrett; cherished former father-in-law of Heather Hurst; and his sisters-in-law, Barbara (Joseph) Hohenzy and Judy Caspe. Visitation from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm, Sunday at the Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arl. Hts. Rd., Arl Hts. Prayers 9:15 am, Monday from the funeral home to St. Mary Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buf. Grv. for Mass at 10:00 am. Interment private. Contributions to the P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123-1718 are appreciated. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 21, 2020