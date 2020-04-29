Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
219 West Maple Ave.
Mundelein, IL 60060
(847) 566-8020
For more information about
Gerald Kurowski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Kurowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald A. Kurowski


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald A. Kurowski Obituary
Gerald A Kurowski,71, retired from Chicago Transit Authority as manager of payroll operations, loving husband of Elizabeth nee Korn, loving father of Brian (Rebecca), Aaron (Jaime), grandfather of Samuel, Yael, Jonah, brother of Richard (Trina), Nancy (Thomas) Guadagno, the late Edward Jr., brother-in-law to the late Michelle, uncle of Dan and Kevin. Services at a later date. Info www.kristanfuneralhome.com or 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kristan Funeral Home - Mundelein
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -