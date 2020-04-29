|
|
Gerald A Kurowski,71, retired from Chicago Transit Authority as manager of payroll operations, loving husband of Elizabeth nee Korn, loving father of Brian (Rebecca), Aaron (Jaime), grandfather of Samuel, Yael, Jonah, brother of Richard (Trina), Nancy (Thomas) Guadagno, the late Edward Jr., brother-in-law to the late Michelle, uncle of Dan and Kevin. Services at a later date. Info www.kristanfuneralhome.com or 847-566-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020