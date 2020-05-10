Gerald A. Wolf
Gerald "Jerry" Wolf. Beloved husband of Mary nee Harkins. Loving father of Karen (Lou) Moreno, Kim (Leno) Tovar, Laurel Wolf, and Andrea (Francisco) Medina. Dear step-father of Mary (Jerry) Coughlin, Eileen (Mike) Littleton, Sheila (Rory) Byrne, Bridget (Stan) Sczepanik, Kathy Buckley, Anne Buckley, Noreen Buckley and Helen (Tim) Petrillo. Dearest grandfather of 29. Fond brother of Christine (Robert) Jones, Donald R. (Sandra) Wolf and Diane Wolf. Dear Brother-in-law of Barbara (late Pete) Axell, late Sr. Kathleen Harkins, Mary Jo (late John) Harkins, Bridget (late Robert) Hoggatt, and Elizabeth (John) Cannon. Fond nephew of Lucille (late Robert) Friedl. Member of Illinois Region Model "A" Restorers Club. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary of Providence 4200 N. Austin Ave. Chicago, IL 60634. A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Info. 773 685-4400 or tohlefuneral-home.com Please sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
May 7, 2020
As grammar school classmates we would like to convey our sympathy to Jerry's family and close friends. We will keep him and his loved ones in our prayers. Linda Leone Walsh & Tom Newton.
Thomas Newton
Classmate
May 5, 2020
Never got to know Jerry very well, primarily at my our son Tim & Helen's wedding. Nonetheless, he will be in our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family.
BUD PETRILLO
Family
