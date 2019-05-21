|
Gerald "Jerry" Bear, age 86, beloved husband of Marcelle Bear, happily married for 59 years; loving father of Marc (Akvile), Brian (Andrea), David and Kevin Bear; cherished Grandpa of Benjamin, Joshua, Nicole, Lauren, Adam, Emily and Olivia. Special thank you to Norman Francis for his devotion and care. Jerry was a visionary with an entrepreneurial spirit. These qualities led him to open McDonald's Restaurants in the early days of the franchise and to found the Bear Family Hebrew School when he saw a need for Jewish education. Although work and philanthropy were important, his life revolved around his love for his family. Chapel service, Wednesday, May 22, 2:30 PM, at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bear Family Hebrew School at Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019