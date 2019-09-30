Home

Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
Gerald Chodak


1947 - 2019
Gerald Chodak Obituary
Dr. Gerald Chodak, age 72 of Michiana Shores, IN passed away on Saturday September 28, 2019, at his home. He was born on March 13, 1947 in Garden City South, NY to Isaac and Roslyn (Oestreich) Chodak, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife: Robin Chodak; son: David (Rebecca) Chodak; step-daughter: Jennifer (Jeff) Kanacki; granddaughter: Jennah Kanacki; Brothers: Alan (Nancy) Chodak and Howard (Lisa) Chodak; several extended family members.

Services will take place on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Geisen-Carlisle Funeral & Cremation Services, located at 613 Washington St. Michigan City, IN 46360. Shiva to follow over the next two days.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in Gerald's name to Us TOO organization for prostate cancer. UsTOO.org

To sign guestbook or leave condolences, please visit: www.Carlislefh.com. (219) 874-4214.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 30, 2019
