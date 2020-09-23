Gerald D. "Jerry" Fitzpatrick, longtime resident of Oak Park, age 86. Beloved husband of Mary Anne, nee Cormack; loving father of Mary (David) Howorth, Gerald "Jerry" Jr. and John (Deborah) Fitzpatrick; proud Papa of James and Hannah Howorth; dear brother of Mary (late Robert Zablock and late William McCartney) Zablock, Joan (late William) Cwinski, the late Jack, late William (Elaine) and late Thomas "Brother Brian" Fitzpatrick O.S.M.; dear uncle and friend of many; friend of Bill W. Longtime coach of Oak Park Youth Baseball. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Giles Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Chicago Chapter of AA appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Peter B. Kennedy & Co., Funeral Directors. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.