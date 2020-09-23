1/2
Gerald D. Fitzpatrick
Gerald D. "Jerry" Fitzpatrick, longtime resident of Oak Park, age 86. Beloved husband of Mary Anne, nee Cormack; loving father of Mary (David) Howorth, Gerald "Jerry" Jr. and John (Deborah) Fitzpatrick; proud Papa of James and Hannah Howorth; dear brother of Mary (late Robert Zablock and late William McCartney) Zablock, Joan (late William) Cwinski, the late Jack, late William (Elaine) and late Thomas "Brother Brian" Fitzpatrick O.S.M.; dear uncle and friend of many; friend of Bill W. Longtime coach of Oak Park Youth Baseball. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Giles Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Chicago Chapter of AA appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Peter B. Kennedy & Co., Funeral Directors. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
September 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
