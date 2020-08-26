Gerald D. Hines, founder and chairman of the international real estate firm Hines, who brought architectural excellence, superior engineering and peerless integrity to international real estate development, passed away peacefully at home Sunday, August 23, 2020, surrounded by family. Born in Gary, Indiana on August 15, 1925, he recently celebrated his 95th birthday. Hines will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony in Aspen, Colorado.
Widely regarded as a leading visionary in commercial real estate, Hines grew his namesake firm from a one-man operation into today's international real estate investment powerhouse, renowned for developing, owning and managing some of the world's most recognizable architectural landmarks across five continents. With more than 4,800 employees, Hines today is active in 225 cities in 25 countries.
In business and private life alike, Gerald Hines was driven by a powerful desire to always know and do more and to share his enthusiasm with others. An avid adventurer, Hines was known among family members, friends and colleagues for leading spirited climbing expeditions, backcountry ski trips and cycling trips around the world. He was a passionate skier and developed the Aspen Highlands ski area as a co-owner of the Aspen Ski Company, skiing into his 90's. With his wife Barbara, he sailed around the world on the Lady B, a sailboat he designed.
As dedicated to his family as to his career, Hines was devoted to his children and grandchildren, three of whom work for the Hines firm, which is led by his son Jeffrey. He traveled widely with his family in tow as he expanded his business across the globe.
After serving as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Hines graduated with a degree in mechanical engineering from Purdue University in 1948. He accepted a job with American Blower Corporation, a manufacturer of HVAC equipment. Given a choice of four cities, he chose Houston where he saw opportunities in the growing market of air-conditioned buildings. Hines then became a partner of Texas Engineering Co., designing mechanical systems, and it was during these years he got to know buildings inside and out.
Hines' entrepreneurial instincts soon led him to start his own venture. His reputation grew with his first two high-profile projects: Houston's One Shell Plaza, the tallest building in Texas when completed in 1971 and still the world's tallest lightweight concrete structure; and The Galleria, the landmark shopping center that catalyzed Houston's booming Uptown district.
Starting a trend of working with internationally known designers that would anchor his professional legacy and reshape skylines around the world, Hines hired the celebrated architect Bruce Graham of Skidmore, Owings and Merrill, and the legendary structural engineer Fazlur Khan for the Shell headquarters project. After an inspirational visit to the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Hines tapped Gyo Obata of HOK to design The Galleria in Houston which is also distinguished by its light-filled, barrel-vault atrium, and its innovative, mixed-use amenities. With superior aesthetics and a center court ice rink serving as kinetic art, Hines was able to lure luxury tenants, including the first Neiman Marcus outside of Dallas, and set a new bar for shopping center design.
Following the critical and financial success of these flagship projects, Hines embarked on another Houston tower in collaboration with Philip Johnson and John Burgee-design partners with whom he would complete 15 projects. With its twin trapezoids in counterpoint, Pennzoil Place was architecturally significant as well as commercially strategic in allowing leases to two major anchor tenants. The achievement put the Hines firm on the map, crowned by acclaim from architectural critic and historian Ada Louise Huxtable who, writing for The New York Times declared Pennzoil the "building of the decade."
Huxtable praised Hines for his focus on creating superb art and architecture. His determination to prove that great design by prominent architects could be commercially successful, revolutionized the real estate industry, and improved the quality of commercial buildings in major U.S. cities by raising the bar ever higher. Throughout his career, Hines teamed with such renowned architects as Frank Gehry; Jean Nouvel; Sir Norman Foster; I.M. Pei and Harry N. Cobb; Phillip Johnson and John Burgee; Cesar Pelli and Fred Clarke; Kevin Roche and John Dinkeloo; Robert A.M. Stern; A. Eugene Kohn and William E. Pedersen; Charles Moore; Jon Pickard and William Chilton; Arthur Gensler; and Richard Meier, among many others.
Broad success in Hines' adopted hometown of Houston led to growth across the U.S. Hines made London his home base from 1996 to 2010, having previously transferred operations to his son, Jeff, who became the firm's CEO in 1990. While abroad, Hines oversaw the opening and expansion of offices across Western and Eastern Europe, establishing a footprint that is still growing.
Hines' pioneering leadership in sustainability has been recognized by the U.S. E.P.A, the U.S. Green Building Council, Global Green USA and similar organizations around the world. His respect for the integrity of local architecture and native culture, and his ongoing efforts to add public spaces, parks, water features, art, music, opera and other open amenities to commercial projects continues to enhance communities around the world.
The College of Architecture and Design at the University of Houston is named in his honor, and he championed, taught at and supported real estate, architecture and urban planning programs at Yale, Harvard and Rice universities. He created and endowed the Urban Land Institute's Gerald D. Hines Student Urban Design Competition and contributed to many other educational institutions. In 1968, he was instrumental in creating the Houston Area Urban League, which helps minorities secure economic equality and civil rights. From 1981 to 1983, Hines served as chairman of the Dallas Federal Reserve Bank under Chairman Paul Volcker.
Gerald D. Hines was the eldest child of Gordon and Myrtle Hines. His sister, Audrey Watt, predeceased him, as did his former wife, Dorothy "Dot" Schwartz, whom he married in 1952. Together they had two children: Jeffrey Hines (Wendy Jones Hines) and Jennifer Hines Robertson, both of Houston. In 1981, he married artist Barbara Fritzsche Hines of Germany and Australia. Together they had two children: Serena Hines of New York City and Trevor Hines (Raizy Sessel Hines) of Los Angeles. Hines is survived by his beloved wife Barbara; his four children; 15 beloved grandchildren; 13 nieces and nephews; and one great-grandson.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the endowment of the Gerald D. Hines College of Architecture and Design at University of Houston or to the charity of their choice
.