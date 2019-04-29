Home

Gerald "Jerry" Deptolla, age 76 at rest April 24th; beloved husband of over 50 years of Beverly, nee Farmer; loving father of Karl (Jean) and Erich; cherished grandfather of Erik, Aidan, Gwyneth & Sean Osterby and Charles Deptolla; fond brother of the late Joanne. Family and friends with gather on Tuesday, April 30th at the United Methodist Church of New Lenox, 339 W. Haven Ave, New Lenox for visitation at 9:30 am with service to follow at 12 noon. Inurnment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the or the United Methodist Church, preferred and appreciated. KUBINA-TYBOR DIRECTORS, 773-523-2191.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2019
