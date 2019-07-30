|
Jerry Frank, beloved husband of Judy, nee Feldman; devoted father of Melissa McGivney and Joshua (Nicole) Frank; cherished grandfather of Eva McGivney, Abraham and Abigail Frank, and the late Ryan McGivney; died after a valiant battle with Multiple Myeloma. His family is so proud of his perseverance and will always remember the love he gave to his family. Memorial service Wednesday, 11 A.M. in the chapel 8025 W. Golf Rd., Niles. Interment private. Remembrances may be made to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, 383 Main Ave., 5th Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851. Info: Chesed v'Emet Funeral Home, Rudy Lerner, Funeral Director, 847-577-0856 or www.chesedvemet.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019