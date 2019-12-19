Home

Gerald E. Rotko


1935 - 2019
Gerald E. Rotko Obituary
Gerald E. "Gerry" Rotko, age 84, a proud member of the United States Army Security Agency (ASA) from 1954 to 1957, a 36 year resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Bedford, OH, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Alden Estates of Naperville. He was born December 14, 1935 in California, PA. Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
