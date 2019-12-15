|
|
Gerald E. "Jerry" Weber, age 57, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2005, formerly of Chicago and Orland Park, IL, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home. He was born February 7, 1962 in Chicago.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019