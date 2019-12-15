Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Weber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald E. Weber


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald E. Weber Obituary
Gerald E. "Jerry" Weber, age 57, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2005, formerly of Chicago and Orland Park, IL, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home. He was born February 7, 1962 in Chicago.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -