Gerald Eugene Higgins, passed away on May 14, 2019. Son of the late Helen M. (nee Cummings) and Patrick J. Higgins (CFD). Beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Swanson) for 61 years. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia (Matthew Keane), and his brothers Charles (Mary Rita), Jack (Dorothy), and James (Winifred) Higgins. He is survived by his brother Bill (the late Florence); his children Dylan (Carol), Heather (Steve) Alderman, Sean (Nancy), Hilary (John) Denk, Siobhan (Ned) Burke, and Alicia (Tom) Higgins-Kinane; his grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth, Jeremiah (Katie), and Alison (Waylon)Lawrence; Zachary (Shannon) and Jacob Alderman; Ryan (Kirsten), Justine (Matt)Dahl, Kristin (Patrick)Wimp and Abigail (Jamal) Afridi; Max and Olivia Denk; Aidan, Brendan, Genevieve and Rainer Kolar; Henry and Cecelia Higgins-Kinane; and his great grandchildren, Vivian, Zoë, Arlo, Noah, Augustus, Jackson, Keira, Jaden, Emery, Roland, Miriam, Cameron, Otis, Maisie and Taj. President of Manufacturer Supply Company. Memorial visitation at St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 445 Prairie, Downers Grove, IL 60515 on Saturday, May 18th at noon with mass to follow at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the . Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019