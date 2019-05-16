Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
445 Prairie
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Mary of Gostyn Church
445 Prairie
Downers Grove, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Eugene Higgins

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald Eugene Higgins Obituary
Gerald Eugene Higgins, passed away on May 14, 2019. Son of the late Helen M. (nee Cummings) and Patrick J. Higgins (CFD). Beloved husband of Cynthia (nee Swanson) for 61 years. He was preceded in death by his sister, Patricia (Matthew Keane), and his brothers Charles (Mary Rita), Jack (Dorothy), and James (Winifred) Higgins. He is survived by his brother Bill (the late Florence); his children Dylan (Carol), Heather (Steve) Alderman, Sean (Nancy), Hilary (John) Denk, Siobhan (Ned) Burke, and Alicia (Tom) Higgins-Kinane; his grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth, Jeremiah (Katie), and Alison (Waylon)Lawrence; Zachary (Shannon) and Jacob Alderman; Ryan (Kirsten), Justine (Matt)Dahl, Kristin (Patrick)Wimp and Abigail (Jamal) Afridi; Max and Olivia Denk; Aidan, Brendan, Genevieve and Rainer Kolar; Henry and Cecelia Higgins-Kinane; and his great grandchildren, Vivian, Zoë, Arlo, Noah, Augustus, Jackson, Keira, Jaden, Emery, Roland, Miriam, Cameron, Otis, Maisie and Taj. President of Manufacturer Supply Company. Memorial visitation at St. Mary of Gostyn Church, 445 Prairie, Downers Grove, IL 60515 on Saturday, May 18th at noon with mass to follow at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the . Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield and Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
Download Now