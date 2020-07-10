1/1
Gerald F. Blough
Gerald F. "Gerry" Blough, Age 64, In God's Care on July 6, 2020. Beloved son of the late Dr. George J. Blough, the late Patricia Moran Blough and Patricia O'Neill Blough. Dear brother of Patsi (the late Thomas) Gately, Sr. Robert Blough, O.C.S.O., Diane (the late Rick) Martenson, the late George J. Blough, Cpl, USMC (Recipient of Purple Heart), Nancy (Dr. Andrew) Bacevich, Karen Eileen (William) Kedley, the late Richard, the late Michael (Judy), Marybeth (Thomas) Hennessy, Jeanette, "T.J." (Erin), Karen Rae (Thomas) Hartrich, Wayne (Denise), Kathleen (Jay) Welenc, Christine (Michael) Eldridge, Mark (Diana), Judy (Denis) Chapan, Glenn (Marge), Amy, Mary Kay (Tim) Hindes, Rob (Tricia), Ed (Carissa), and the late infant William Blough. "Uncle Gerry" is fondly remembered by 61 nieces and nephews. Gerry was an Alumnus of Christ the King Grammar School (1970), St. Bonaventure H.S. (1974), attended Benedictine College, and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from U.I.C. Visitation Saturday, July 11th, 2-8pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Private Mass of Christian Burial for the Blough Family will be celebrated at Christ the King Church on Monday, July 13th at 10:00am. Livestream of the Funeral Mass will be available at 10:00am using the link:

https://asimplestreaming.godaddysites.com/blough Graveside committal for family and friends will be held Monday, July, 13th at St. Mary Cemetery in Evergreen Park at 12:00 Noon. Memorials to Salvation Army ARC, 4001 N. Brady St., Davenport, IA 52806 are most appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
