Gerald F. Boskey. Age 84. born on the far south side of Chicago, current resident of Leesburg. Florida. Graduate of Fenger High School Class of 1953. Graduate of Wabash Colllege, Crawfordsville, IN. further studies from Loyola University, Chicago. Jerry spent his entire career in manufacturing traveling to many countries throughout the world. Husband for 61 years to Margaret nee Campbell. Father of Craig (Laura), Todd, Lisa, and David (Patricia) Boskey. Grandfather of Kevin, Trevor, Marisa, and Megan Boskey. Son of the late Frank Boskey and Helen nee Roberts. Brother of Alvin and the late Allen Boskey. Friend of many. Committal services and burial Thursday December 5th 12:00 PM at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 6001 W 111th St, Alsip. For further information contact Panozzo Bros. Funeral Home, Chicago Heights. 708-491-9230 and panozzobros.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019