Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Gerald F. "Jerry" O'Hara, 79, of Oak Brook. Beloved husband of Ellen nee Parker; loving father of Kelly (Anthony) Andrea and Timothy O'Hara; cherished grandfather of Erin Andrea and Finnegan O'Hara; brother of Mary Patricia (the late John) Finger and the late James T. O'Hara; uncle to many. He spent many years as a Commercial Interior Designer specializing in hotel design in Chicago and throughout the country. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 and from 9:30 a.m. until time of Prayers at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 going to Visitation Church. Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 20, 2019
