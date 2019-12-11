|
Gerald "Jerry" Fisher, 89, of Glenview, Illinois, passed away on December 10, 2019. Most beloved husband of Toby Fisher, nee Greenberg, married 67 years. Loving father of Aaron (Katherine), Steven, and Larry (Ana) Fisher. Adored grandfather of Adrienne, Arielle and Joel Fisher.
Former Captain, United States Marine Corps, graduate of Illinois Institute of Technology (Mechanical Engineering), and Loyola University (MBA). Former President of Marin Engineering.
Chapel service Thursday, December 12th at 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim (BJBE). For information regarding Shiva and condolences, contact (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
