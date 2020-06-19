Gerald Roche, age 83, USMC-veteran of the Korean War, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on June 11. Originally from the Bronx in New York and a lifelong Yankee fan, he relocated to Chicago in 1962. Beloved husband of Maureen, nee McNiff. Loving father of Catherine (Stephen) Kohnke, Gerald (Geraldine), and Christopher; adored brother of Ann (Arnold) Barbosa and Richard (Jeanine); dear grandfather of Michael, Timothy, Mary Catherine, Kara, Collin, and Gabrielle; great grandfather to Emma Marie; fond uncle of many precious nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road in Des Plaines, IL at 12:15 P.M..





