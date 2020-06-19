Gerald Francis Roche
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald Roche, age 83, USMC-veteran of the Korean War, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on June 11. Originally from the Bronx in New York and a lifelong Yankee fan, he relocated to Chicago in 1962. Beloved husband of Maureen, nee McNiff. Loving father of Catherine (Stephen) Kohnke, Gerald (Geraldine), and Christopher; adored brother of Ann (Arnold) Barbosa and Richard (Jeanine); dear grandfather of Michael, Timothy, Mary Catherine, Kara, Collin, and Gabrielle; great grandfather to Emma Marie; fond uncle of many precious nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at All Saints Cemetery, 700 N. River Road in Des Plaines, IL at 12:15 P.M..


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved