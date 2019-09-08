Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
Gerald 'Jerry' Friedman of Northbrook, on September 6, 2019 at age 94. He served in the Pacific theater during WWII. Village President of Northbrook from 1973-1981, Gerald was active in Northbrook government for more than 20 years serving on various civic bodies including as Village Trustee and on the Northbrook Civic Foundation. Among his notable achievements were the establishment of the 1963 water treatment plant, enacting the 1968 Fair Housing Ordinance, and development of both Northbrook Court and Northbrook's industrial park at Sky Harbor Airport. A graduate of DePaul University, he became a C.P.A. and went on to own a successful paper packaging business, Chippewa Paper Products later known as Ivex. In retirement he devoted time to various non-profits including the Northbrook Symphony and Jewish Council on Urban Affairs. A founding member of Congregation Hakafa, he served as its first President and remained a vital part of its leadership to his final days. Husband of 70 years to Elaine Friedman, son of the late Mollie and Sam Friedman. He was the devoted father to Terri Murphy and her husband Tom, Matthew Friedman and his wife Wendy, and Sidney Friedman, and loving grandfather to Molly and Meaghan Murphy and Rebecca, Hannah and Zoey Friedman, brother of Bernard Friedman and the late Harriett Cohen. Service Tuesday, 10 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 8851 Skokie Blvd (at Niles Center Road), Skokie, Interment is private. Donations may be made to Congregation Hakafa, P.O. Box 409, Glencoe, IL 60022, www.hakafa.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019
