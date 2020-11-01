1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Ginsburg
Gerald "Jerry" Ginsburg, 78, beloved husband of Dale, nee Kaminsky; loving father of Steve (Lori) Ginsburg and Robby (Maria) Ginsburg; adored Zayde of Jack, Josh, Sophia and Ian; devoted son of the late Pauline and Morris Ginsburg; dear brother-in-law of Lynn (Earl) Siegel; cherished cousin, treasured friend and source of joy to all he met.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation (www.scleroderma.org) and the Anti-Defamation League (www.adl.org). Due to the pandemic, services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
