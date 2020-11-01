Gerald "Jerry" Ginsburg, 78, beloved husband of Dale, nee Kaminsky; loving father of Steve (Lori) Ginsburg and Robby (Maria) Ginsburg; adored Zayde of Jack, Josh, Sophia and Ian; devoted son of the late Pauline and Morris Ginsburg; dear brother-in-law of Lynn (Earl) Siegel; cherished cousin, treasured friend and source of joy to all he met.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jerry's memory may be made to the Scleroderma Foundation (www.scleroderma.org
) and the Anti-Defamation League (www.adl.org
). Due to the pandemic, services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including link to view service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
