1/1
Gerald Gordon Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" Gordon Thompson, 86, of Pleasant Prairie, WI and Lake Forest, IL passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. Jerry was the son of Gordon and Marie (Geiger) Thompson. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Judy (Lehnen); as well as his beloved 5 children Todd (Cathy) Thompson, Guy (Meg) Thompson, Jill (Jim) Dolan, Carrie (Jim) Bury and Jerry (Michelle) Thompson and his 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Jean Neumann and Ruth Neubauer.

Jerry was born in Stoughton, WI and later moved with his family to Milwaukee. He graduated from North Division High School and attended the University of Wisconsin as well as Penn State University. Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army and is a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He lived in Lake Forest where he was a resident for almost 40 years before moving to Pleasant Prairie, WI. He became an officer and board member of the Lake Forest American Legion McKinlock Post 264 and served as Post Commander in 2007. He had an extremely varied and colorful work history across multiple fields starting with IBM and ending as a commercial real estate consultant for his own firm.

Jerry will most be remembered for his generous heart, keen sense of humor and his love of family. Our most sincere thanks to the caring hearts at Vistas Hospice of WI. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the McKinlock Post Foundation, P.O. Box 264, Lake Forest, IL 60045. https://americanlegionlakeforest.org/

https://inmemoryofggt.wordpress.com/


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in PL-Lake on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
August 12, 2020
Jerry, his sister Jean and 1st cousin Ron Kirschbaum in 2009. We lost all three this year within three months. They were all special to us in their own way. My heartfelt condolences to Judy and the family.
TOM KIRSCHBAUM
Family
August 11, 2020
great friend for many years. quite a sense of humor. he will be greatly missed, r.i.p.
jerry brooks
Coworker
August 11, 2020
My husband, George, and I knew Jerry from Ocean Walk Condominiums in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. We loved spending time with him and Judy. He had such a great sense of humor and caring nature. We will miss Jerry and Judy being here in the winter months.
Chris & George Anderson
Friend
August 11, 2020
Thanks a million, Uncle Jerry, for your generous heart, loyal presence and "breath of fresh" air love and humor for 63 years of my life. For being the stable rock and spiritual force for good for all of us. I will miss your plethora of emails, pictures, phone calls, and drop-in visits by mom's. Every time I make the baked beans, scalloped potatoes, and butter scotch pie, I will fondly remember you. Our family trip to St. Louis was and still is a great memory. Who could live without Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass, fireworks, games, snacks, swimming and a trip to the arch downtown. You always lived life with a passion and went "over the top" with all things. "Average" wasn't part of your vocabulary! I'll miss you terribly, but know I'll be seeing you soon. Wait for me at the Gate with a hot fudge sundae....
Your loving "sweetie pie" niece, Susan
Susan Neumann
Family
August 11, 2020
One of the last memories for us was Jerry and Judy’s 60th anniversary party. What a wonderful celebration of their life together and Uncle Jerry’s speech was epic. His love for Judy was shining all day as he greeted and talked with everyone. He always took the time to talk with us and ask how things were going back in Minnesota and about our family. Heartfelt sympathy to Aunt Judy and family. Love and prayers.
Terry and Wendy Lehnen
Family
August 11, 2020
We are sorry for your loss and extend our deepest sympathies to Judy and family. We will miss them as neighbors.
Susan and Dan Bennett
Neighbor
August 11, 2020
My deepest sympathies, Todd and family.
Rick Ingram
Friend
August 10, 2020
I made my first lemon pie for Jerry & I will never forget how his eyes lit up.
He loved it & it was my extreme joy to be able to make them for him for our many fun nights together. He was a great card golf game player. Always such a fun time. Even when losing he endured the games with a laugh, joke , & twinkle in his eyes. I will miss him.
Mary Lehnen
Sister
August 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Asha & Inder Puri
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved