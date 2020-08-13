Thanks a million, Uncle Jerry, for your generous heart, loyal presence and "breath of fresh" air love and humor for 63 years of my life. For being the stable rock and spiritual force for good for all of us. I will miss your plethora of emails, pictures, phone calls, and drop-in visits by mom's. Every time I make the baked beans, scalloped potatoes, and butter scotch pie, I will fondly remember you. Our family trip to St. Louis was and still is a great memory. Who could live without Herb Alpert and the Tijuana Brass, fireworks, games, snacks, swimming and a trip to the arch downtown. You always lived life with a passion and went "over the top" with all things. "Average" wasn't part of your vocabulary! I'll miss you terribly, but know I'll be seeing you soon. Wait for me at the Gate with a hot fudge sundae....

Your loving "sweetie pie" niece, Susan

Susan Neumann

