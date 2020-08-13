Gerald "Jerry" Gordon Thompson, 86, of Pleasant Prairie, WI and Lake Forest, IL passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. Jerry was the son of Gordon and Marie (Geiger) Thompson. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Judy (Lehnen); as well as his beloved 5 children Todd (Cathy) Thompson, Guy (Meg) Thompson, Jill (Jim) Dolan, Carrie (Jim) Bury and Jerry (Michelle) Thompson and his 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Jean Neumann and Ruth Neubauer.
Jerry was born in Stoughton, WI and later moved with his family to Milwaukee. He graduated from North Division High School and attended the University of Wisconsin as well as Penn State University. Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army and is a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He lived in Lake Forest where he was a resident for almost 40 years before moving to Pleasant Prairie, WI. He became an officer and board member of the Lake Forest American Legion McKinlock Post 264 and served as Post Commander in 2007. He had an extremely varied and colorful work history across multiple fields starting with IBM and ending as a commercial real estate consultant for his own firm.
Jerry will most be remembered for his generous heart, keen sense of humor and his love of family. Our most sincere thanks to the caring hearts at Vistas Hospice of WI. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the McKinlock Post Foundation, P.O. Box 264, Lake Forest, IL 60045. https://americanlegionlakeforest.org/ https://inmemoryofggt.wordpress.com/