1/
Gerald Graf
1940 - 2020
Gerald (Jerry) Graf, 80, passed away on October 9, 2020 in Libertyville, IL. Born on April 2, 1940, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 56 years, Mary Ellen; parents John and Catherine Graf; and brother Jack.

Jerry grew up in Evanston Il., graduated from St. George High, and attended a few colleges before making a career in marketing and sales. Nicknamed Punjab, a funny story, he was larger than life and lit up a room with his smile, laugh, and quick wit. He loved the beach and the water, milkshakes, grilling, and taking drives. Most of all, he loved his family and his beautiful bride.

Jerry is survived by his three children: John Graf, Kim (Don) Ewald, & Jerilyn (Peter) Rubino; four grandchildren: Jillian Ewald, Justine Ewald, Meg Rubino, & Joey Rubino; siblings Jim (Roseanne) Graf, Jane (Doug) Kutz, & Judy (Tom) Hale; in-laws Joanne Schwabe & Patrick Mahoney; & many nieces & nephews.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave Libertyville, IL. Burial will be at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines IL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Jerry's name. Arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel (847)362-2626


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
October 16, 2020
October 16, 2020

My brother Jerry was the best! When we were younger he taught me how to dance and have fun. Most of all he tolerated the annoying little girl who would follow him around trying to decode the secret messages that were done in invisible ink and plotting how to enter his fort which had a big sign, “No Girls Allowed”. I think of you all the time brother.
Love, Jane
Jane Kutz
Sister
October 14, 2020
Jerry and I were inseparable growing up as brothers. Life was attacked with abandonment seeking fun and adventure and the ability to annoy most adults. I shall miss you forever but the memories will always live in my heart. Until we meet again.
Love, Jim
James Graf
Brother
