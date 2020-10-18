Gerald (Jerry) Graf, 80, passed away on October 9, 2020 in Libertyville, IL. Born on April 2, 1940, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 56 years, Mary Ellen; parents John and Catherine Graf; and brother Jack.
Jerry grew up in Evanston Il., graduated from St. George High, and attended a few colleges before making a career in marketing and sales. Nicknamed Punjab, a funny story, he was larger than life and lit up a room with his smile, laugh, and quick wit. He loved the beach and the water, milkshakes, grilling, and taking drives. Most of all, he loved his family and his beautiful bride.
Jerry is survived by his three children: John Graf, Kim (Don) Ewald, & Jerilyn (Peter) Rubino; four grandchildren: Jillian Ewald, Justine Ewald, Meg Rubino, & Joey Rubino; siblings Jim (Roseanne) Graf, Jane (Doug) Kutz, & Judy (Tom) Hale; in-laws Joanne Schwabe & Patrick Mahoney; & many nieces & nephews.
Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 10:30 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E Maple Ave Libertyville, IL. Burial will be at All Saints Catholic Cemetery in Des Plaines IL. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in Jerry's name. Arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel (847)362-2626