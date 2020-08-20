1/2
Gerald H. Silverstein
1934 - 2020
Jerry, 85, beloved husband of Robert Zimmerman, died peacefully at home in Santa Fe, N.M.. Born in Chicago, he spent his career there at Jewish Vocational Service, retiring as the Associate Executive Director. Jerry was an avid collector of art glass; in Santa Fe he helped found the Glass Alliance New Mexico and he was an active member of Friends of Folk Art. Jerry is survived by his husband Robert, brother Daniel Silverstein, nephews Raymond and Steven Silverstein, and great-nephews and nieces, Leslie, David, Jayne, Bennett and Anna Silverstein. Memorials may be made to in his name to Friends of Folk Art or Glass Alliance New Mexico. Arrangements are pending.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Rivera Family of Santa Fe Funeral Options
417 E. Rodeo Road
Santa Fe, NM 87505
505-989-7032
Memories & Condolences

August 19, 2020
Bob, my sincerest condolences on the loss of your beloved husband Jerry. I met him only once briefly but you spoke of him lovingly so often.
Lisa Heitmann
Friend
August 19, 2020
May his memory be a blessing. Such a wonderful, generous hearted person.
Josephine Lazarus
Friend
