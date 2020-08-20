Jerry, 85, beloved husband of Robert Zimmerman, died peacefully at home in Santa Fe, N.M.. Born in Chicago, he spent his career there at Jewish Vocational Service, retiring as the Associate Executive Director. Jerry was an avid collector of art glass; in Santa Fe he helped found the Glass Alliance New Mexico and he was an active member of Friends of Folk Art. Jerry is survived by his husband Robert, brother Daniel Silverstein, nephews Raymond and Steven Silverstein, and great-nephews and nieces, Leslie, David, Jayne, Bennett and Anna Silverstein. Memorials may be made to in his name to Friends of Folk Art or Glass Alliance New Mexico. Arrangements are pending.





