Gerald Haywood (Jerry) passed away peacefully at home on April 25th after a long and courageous battle with a debilitating muscle disease. Blessed with both a sharp tongue and a kind heart, Jerry will be remembered by those who knew him for his steadfast love of family, loyalty to friends, and concern for his country.He was born in Chicago to Kathryn and Orville Haywood. Jerry attended St. George High School in Evanston, Illinois and Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama. Following college, he married the love of his life, Mary, started a family, and began a long and successful career in business. This journey started at the Alberto Culver Company in Chicago, where he worked for 7 years as a district manager, followed by stints at Bristol, Myers in New York as Director of Sales Training and a return to Chicago with the Roycemore Company. In 1970, he purchased the Prestidge Southeast Sales and Marketing Company and moved the family to Atlanta, Ga. He ran and grew the personal care appliance and proprietary drug company for thirteen years, before selling the company to five employees in 1983.After a short stint in Destin, Florida, Jerry and Mary settled in Hammock Dunes in Palm Coast, Florida. He spent his post business career, managing family assets, playing golf, swimming, and enjoying family. In his later years, Jerry could be found at his desk following the markets and the news of the day, staying in touch with old friends and colleagues, and providing guidance and advice to any who asked.Jerry was pre-deceased by his parents, Orville and Kathryn, his older brother Thomas Haywood, sister Jo-Ann Hanson, and granddaughter Jacqueline Kulzer. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary; his daughters, Cathleen Kulzer, Patricia Lamb, and Pamela Norton; grandchildren Matthew Bailey and wife Maggie, Michael Hovanetz, Alexandra Norton; great grandchildren Carter and Madison Bailey; sister Ila Joyce; and several nieces and nephews.There will be a mass at Cathedral of Christ the King 2699 Peachtree Rd. NE Atlanta at 9:30am on Tuesday April 30th.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that gifts be made to Misiricordia Heart of Mercy, Chicago, Ill or the . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019