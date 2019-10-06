Home

Jerry Hults passed September 17 at age 82, he was born in Chicago on March 27 to Laur and Marge (Fermoyle). Beloved husband of 56 years to Noreen nee Duffy. Loving father to Jeffrey (Helen Cook), Jennifer (Todd) Wade, and Amy Osterman. Treasured grandfather to Riley and Jack Wade, Conor and Erin Osterman, and James Hults. Fond brother to Tom (the late Fran) and Glenn Hults. Cherished brother-in-law to Pat (the late Jerry) Eitz and Jim (Susan) Duffy. His smile and wit will be missed by his nieces, nephews, and many friends.

Visitation on Wednesday, October 9 from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Memorial service at 7:00 pm, at Glueckert Funeral Home, 1520 North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights. Interment private. Funeral Information and condolences www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
