Gerald J. Flanagan of Orland Park. Beloved husband of Rita Flanagan (nee Egan). Cherished father of Judge Kathy M. Flanagan. Fond brother of Robert Flanagan, Rita (late John) Keough, the late John (late Geraldine), and the late Thomas. Proud son of the late Michael and Margaret (nee Lawler) Flanagan. Loving son-in-law of the late William and Mary Egan. Dear brother-in-law of Kathleen P. and the late William Egan. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dedicated Assistant Principal and teacher of Chicago Public Schools and employee of Cook County Sheriff's Office, Bridgeview, IL. His family thanks the kind and wonderful care given to him by Dr. David R. Buyer, caregiver, Kate Augustin, and nieces Katie Egan, and Joann Egan. Services and interment private. A memorial mass will be announced in the future when restrictions have been lifted. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Gerald's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
May 10, 2020
Uncle Jerry was my favorite uncle. He was a kind, strong,wonderful man. He was always helping others. Rest In Peace Uncle Jerry.


Maryellen Kilkenny
Family
