U.S. Army Reserves. Gerald passed away on April 7, 2020 at the age of 80. Cherished son of the late Agnes (late Thomas) Foy. Dear brother of Maureen (Tom) Molyneaux, the late Thomas, and late Robert (JoAnn) Foy. A graveside service will be held at St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park, IL on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please park at the cemetery office parking lot. His cremains will be interred at the Foy family plot; a short distance away. Arrangements handled by Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. www.sheehyfh.com
708-857-7878