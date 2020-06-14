Gerald J. Krzyzak, 79; beloved husband of Esperanza, nee Bucud; loving father of Anthony L. Krzyzak and Jeimy Krzyzak; grandfather of Nicole and Valentine Krzyzak; son of the late Anthony L. and the late Sophie, (nee Wlezien) Krzyzak; dear brother of Elaine (late Frank) Czapla, Dr. Donald Krzyzak and Janice (A.J.) Vergara; also, fond uncle and friend of many. Retired after 50 + years of service as Director of Product Development at Vulcan Materials Company. Private family services were held Thursday, June 11, 2020. Gerald was laid to rest at St. Adalbert Cemetery in Niles. Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home of Niles was entrusted with arrangements. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.