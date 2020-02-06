|
|
Gerald J. LaPorte, Veteran Army Korean War. Loving Brother of Joseph (Marcia) and the late Louis and late Richard LaPorte. Fond Uncle of Joseph, Paul (Sue), and Jeffrey (Laura). Cherished Great-uncle of Troy, Antonio, Marcus, Hope, Giuliana, Francesco and Antonio. Retired Employee of 42 years of Commonwealth Edison.
Visitation is Friday February 7, 2020 from 3 PM to 9 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 9 AM until time of Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Gerald's Family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com For information 708-458-0208
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020