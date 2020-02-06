Home

Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
(708) 458-0208
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Foran Funeral Home
7300 West Archer Avenue
Summit, IL 60501
Gerald J. LaPorte Obituary
Gerald J. LaPorte, Veteran Army Korean War. Loving Brother of Joseph (Marcia) and the late Louis and late Richard LaPorte. Fond Uncle of Joseph, Paul (Sue), and Jeffrey (Laura). Cherished Great-uncle of Troy, Antonio, Marcus, Hope, Giuliana, Francesco and Antonio. Retired Employee of 42 years of Commonwealth Edison.

Visitation is Friday February 7, 2020 from 3 PM to 9 PM at FORAN FUNERAL HOME, 7300 W. Archer Ave. (55th street just west of Harlem). Visitation on Saturday at the funeral home from 9 AM until time of Celebration of Life Service at 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Gerald's Family on his personal tribute website at www.foranfuneralhome.com For information 708-458-0208
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020
