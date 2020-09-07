Gerald J. White, beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Dwyer); loving brother of the late Elaine (Vern) Steele; dearest brother-in-law of the late Margaret (Thomas) Quinn; cherished uncle and great uncle of many. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 8 PM. Funeral Wednesday 9:45 AM from Lawn Funeral Home 17909 S. 94th Ave. Tinley Park,IL 60487 to St. Mary Church. Mass 10:30 AM. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Geralds name to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation jdrf.org
.Due to Phase 4 of the State of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks and social distancing is required. Funeral info 708-532-3100