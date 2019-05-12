|
Gerald John Neophitos, age 82, of McHenry, at rest Friday, May 10, 2019. He served in the US Navy. For over 35 years, Gerald opened the eyes of many middle school students in the Deerfield area, to the wonders of science. Loving father of Dennis Neophitos, Chris (Danielle) Neophitos, and Adrianna (Leo) Neophitos. Caring stepfather of Sturgis and Phil Chadwick. Proud grandfather of Connor, Paisley, Alexia, Stephania, Demetra, Nikoleta, Sam, and Steve. Doting great-grandfather of Aubrey and Emma. Fond brother of Angelo Neophitos. Services were private. INFO: Justen Funeral Home 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 12, 2019