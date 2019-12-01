|
After a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer, Jerry passed away at his home in Moraga, CA on November 20, 2019.
Born in Pittsburgh, PA on May 26, 1932, Jerry attended The Ohio State University School of Business where he graduated in 1954. After serving with the artillery in Korea, he joined Helene Curtis as brand manager of the Kings Men line, and continued his career as a lingerie manufacturer with Philmaid in Chicago for 25 years. He and his wife Maxine lived on Chicago's North Shore where they raised their three children.
In the 1970s and 1980s, he amassed an extensive museum quality collection of contemporary American art including works by Julian Schnabel, Richard Tuttle, Sol LeWitt, Richard Artschwager, Joel Shapiro, and Lynda Benglis. He was Executive Vice President and board member of the Chicago Museum of Contemporary Art, as well as Program Chairman and President of the Collectors' Forum. He also served as President of The United Way.
In 2001, he and Maxine moved to Grand Junction, CO. He joined Bray & Co Real Estate as a broker associate and enjoyed being a realtor for the next 10 years. He also served on the Board of Trustees of The Art Center and began its fund raising silent auction which is now held annually. A self-taught artist, he began making art after moving to Grand Junction. His art was shown in the American Cowboy, National Contemporary, and Curator's Choice exhibits as well as the Board of Trustees and Members exhibits at the Art Center. He also received ribbons at the Delta Fine Arts Show. His art is in collections in Chicago, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Belize, Tucson, and Santa Barbara.
Jerry and Maxine moved to Walnut Creek, CA in 2011, where he continued to make art, travel, spend time with his children and grandchildren, and most of all.....enjoy life.
He is survived by his wife Maxine, brother Alan, son Craig, daughter Amy, son John and daughter-in-law Quinn, and grandchildren Chandler, Zachary, Bennett, and Elliott.
