1/
Gerald Kaplan
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Gerald Kaplan, age 84, Vietnam Army Veteran and prominent surgeon, born on June 27, 1936 to the late Alexander Kaplan and late Belle nee Klebansky, passed away peacefully September 28, 2020. Loving father of Brendi Kaplan, Steven (Jo) Kaplan, Nanci (Paul) Cecchin, Mark (Maria) Kaplan, & Michelle (David) Weber; cherished grandfather of Alexander Bugalla, Zachary Bugalla, Ryan (Amanda) Kaplan, Madison (fiancé Joseph Plotkin) Kaplan, Samantha Cecchin, Nicholas Cecchin, Emily Cecchin, Lucy Weber & Margo Weber; dear brother of the late Arnold (Barbara) Kaplan; former husband of the late Ila (nee Kramer) Barinholtz and Clara Lourdes (nee Averhoff) Kaplan; devoted best friend to Jules Laser who shared a lifetime friendship. Jerry inspired countless young people to pursue careers in the medical field. While achieving so much in his life and career he preferred to downplay his brilliance and success. He will always be remembered by his family for his unconditional love and kindness. Memorial donations in Dr. Kaplan's name are appreciated to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research: https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1634&np=true. Private Interment at Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago. Please visit Dr. Kaplan's Tribute page at DrakeandSonFuneralHome.com to share memories and condolences. For information: 773-561-6874.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drake & Son Funeral Home
5303 North Western Ave
Chicago, IL 60625
7735616874
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved