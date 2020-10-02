Dr. Gerald Kaplan, age 84, Vietnam Army Veteran and prominent surgeon, born on June 27, 1936 to the late Alexander Kaplan and late Belle nee Klebansky, passed away peacefully September 28, 2020. Loving father of Brendi Kaplan, Steven (Jo) Kaplan, Nanci (Paul) Cecchin, Mark (Maria) Kaplan, & Michelle (David) Weber; cherished grandfather of Alexander Bugalla, Zachary Bugalla, Ryan (Amanda) Kaplan, Madison (fiancé Joseph Plotkin) Kaplan, Samantha Cecchin, Nicholas Cecchin, Emily Cecchin, Lucy Weber & Margo Weber; dear brother of the late Arnold (Barbara) Kaplan; former husband of the late Ila (nee Kramer) Barinholtz and Clara Lourdes (nee Averhoff) Kaplan; devoted best friend to Jules Laser who shared a lifetime friendship. Jerry inspired countless young people to pursue careers in the medical field. While achieving so much in his life and career he preferred to downplay his brilliance and success. He will always be remembered by his family for his unconditional love and kindness. Memorial donations in Dr. Kaplan's name are appreciated to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
: https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=1634&np=true
. Private Interment at Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago. Please visit Dr. Kaplan's Tribute page at DrakeandSonFuneralHome.com
to share memories and condolences. For information: 773-561-6874.