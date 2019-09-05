|
Gerald Krassek, 81, beloved husband of Martie nee Jacobs for 50 years; loving father of Ian Krassek and Joy (Ross) Freedman; dear brother-in-law of Gail (the late Steve) Sehler; loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Funeral service, Friday 11:30 AM at Am Yisrael Conservative Congregation, 4 Happ Road, Northfield. Interment Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Am Yisrael, JourneyCare or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. For information or to leave condolences, Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019