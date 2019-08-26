Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Gerald L. Pollack, 87, beloved husband of Jean for 51 years; loving father of Ellyn Pollack, Caren (Blair) Libby, Ron (Sue) Pollack and Steve (Wendy) Pollack; cherished Poppy of Nicki, Jenny, Josh, Zack, Reid and Erin. Chapel service, Tuesday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ZBT Scholarship Foundation, c/o Mike Shartiag, 444 Lake Cook Road - Suite 11, Deerfield, IL 60015. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 26, 2019
