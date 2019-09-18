|
|
Age 80. April 14, 1939 – September 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Loris (Cody) Schmitt. Loving father of Jerry (Monica) Schmitt. Proud Poppy of JT, Molly, Josephine and John Schmitt. Devoted companion of Eileen Pfeiffer. Loving brother of the late Frank (the late Charlene), the late Ann 'Sis' Detwieler, Elizabeth 'Betty' (the late Bart) Hickey, and Barbara (Cheryl Buck) Schmitt. Fond uncle, great uncle and friend of many. Proud graduate of St. Sabina elementary school and Leo High School. Leo Hall of Fame inductee 1999, Leo Alumni Man of the Year 2000, and Chicago 16" Softball Hall of Fame 2005. Longtime Fr. Perez/Knights of Columbus member Council 1444, 4th Degree Sir Knight and Clubhouse Manager. Retired Stationary Engineer, Union Local #399. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 9:00 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Queen of Martyrs Church, 10233 S. Central Park, Evergreen Park, IL, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leo High School, 7901 S. Sangamon St, Chicago, IL 60620 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 18, 2019