Gerald L. Tourville


1928 - 2020
Gerald L. Tourville Obituary
Gerald L. Tourville, 91, passed away on March 14, 2020. He was a Sgt. In the U.S. Marine Corp. Korean Conflict. Retired Supervisor at Mt. Greenwood Park. Beloved husband of Claudette (nee Rumpf). Loving father of Randy (Dawne), Andrew (Brandie) and Sharon Tourville. Dear grandfather of 6 and great-grandfather of 2. Brother of the late George (Inez) Tourville, Barbara (Tony) Zunica, and Alan (Judy) Tourville. Uncle of many nieces and nephews. Private interment Monday at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. For information (773) -238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020
