Gerald Landsman, of Skokie, Illinois passed away at his home on March 7, 2019. He was 91 years old. A kind and generous man, Jerry was the youngest of three siblings, born to Russian immigrants. During WWII, he enlisted in the Merchant Marine, helping to provide needed supplies to the Allies. He was subsequently drafted by the Army and trained as a paratrooper, before serving in the post-war administration of occupied Japan. Following the war, he attended Roosevelt University on the GI Bill, where he met his future wife, Suzanne. They married in 1949, and raised two children, Bonnie, and Ruth. After a successful career as a salesman and owner of his own plumbing distribution business, Jerry retired. He and Suzanne traveled the world between numerous volunteer activities, including serving as a docent at the Terra Museum in Evanston with Suzanne, and teaching English as a second language, where he was well loved by his students. Jerry also indulged his love of painting. He exhibited in many local shows and served on the Board of Wilmette Arts Guild, before focusing exclusively on caring for Suzanne, who passed away in 2018. Jerry was also preceded in death by his daughter Bonnie, and is survived by daughter Ruth Landsman, and son-in-law Seth Harry. Arrangements by Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 847-256-5700. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary