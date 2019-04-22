Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Lapins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Lapins

Obituary Condolences

Gerald "Jerry" Lapins Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Lapins, age 97, of Mequon, WI, formerly of Highland Park, IL; served honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII and was a Bronze Star Recipient; beloved husband of the late Beverly Lapins; loving father of Valerie Lapins and Amy (Michael Gonzales) Lapins; dear father-in-law of Brian Black; adored Papa of Molly (Stuart) Jenkins, Stephanie (Andrew) Katz, Michael and Caroline Black, Sean, Jill and Dana O'Brien; proud Zayde of Leo; devoted son of the late Daniel and Bessie Lapins; cherished brother of Sorrell "Sooky" (Lona) Lapins and the late Conrad "Connie" (late Ann) Lapins; treasured uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Jerry was a loyal and passionate long-time Chicago Cubs fan. Service Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. at North Suburban Synagogue Beth El, 1175 Sheridan Rd., Highland Park, IL 60035. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to North Suburban Synagogue Beth El or Congregation Beth Israel Ner Tamid, 6880 N. Green Bay Ave., Glendale, WI 53209. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Goldman Funeral Group
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Goldman Funeral Group
Download Now