Gerald "Jerry" Hanlon, age 74, passed away the morning of February 26, 2019, at Holy Cross Hospital Hospice, Fort Lauderdale. Jerry was the son of Raymond and Marion Hanlon. Jerry spent his childhood in Naperville, IL until enlisting in the Air Force as an A.P. Air Force Police. After being discharged, Jerry resided in Fort Lauderdale. He is survived by his brother Raymond (Lorrie), Michael (Valerie), and sister Janice. The family will be holding a private remembrance service on Saturday, March 23 in Waterford, WI.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2019