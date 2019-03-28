Gerald Leo Matayka, age 73, a resident of Round Lake, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born on May 6, 1945 in Chicago to Edward and Marie Matayka. Gerald was a member of the Military Police during the Vietnam War with the division of Phan Rang 504th. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 47 years whom he married on October 8, 1972 in Chicago. He is further survived by his children, Caryn M. Stanley of Platteville, WI and Edward S. (Karen G.) Matayka of Bandera, TX; grandchildren, Alissa K. Stanley of Milwaukee, WI, Quinn A. Stanley of Platteville, WI, Alana M. Matayka of Bandera, TX and Ryan D. Matayka of Bandera, TX; brothers, Edward Matayka of Crystal Lake, Robert Matayka of Bridgeview, and Thomas (Sandra) Matayka of Cary. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathryn A. Matayka; and his sister, Elizabeth O'Brien. A visitation and funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:00am until 2:00pm with the funeral service commencing at 2:00pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. Memorial donations may be made to the Wisconsin Fisher House, 5000 National Ave, Milwaukee, WI. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary