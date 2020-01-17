Home

Gerald Long
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Bolingbrook Golf Club, East Room
2001 Rodeo Drive
Bolingbrook, IL
Gerald Long Obituary
Jerry Long, 86, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, January 10, 2020. Beloved husband of 59 years to Loretta "Lori" Long; father of Kevin (Sara Cox) Long, Kimberly (Brendan) Long-Cullen and Christopher (Amy) Long; cherished grandfather of Jennifer Long, Isabella Cullen, Noah Cullen and Spencer Long. Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as an SP 4, MP, Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne, 101st Screaming Eagles. He lived a life of adventure and unwavering optimism (even for his beloved Chicago Bears). He traveled the world delighting in new experiences and regaling his friends and family with his stories. Golfing was his passion along with skiing, tennis, sailing and reading. Most important of all was his family. Nothing gave him greater pleasure than spending time with his grandchildren. A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12 pm at the Bolingbrook Golf Club, East Room, 2001 Rodeo Drive, Bolingbrook, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Gerald Long to www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
