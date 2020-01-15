Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
1:00 PM
Gerald M. Berger Obituary
Gerald M. Berger, age 83, of Northbrook, respected electronic engineer, beloved husband for 53 years of Esther, nee Treblin; loving father of Elissa (John) Bamberger and Davina (Jim) Kelly; adored Papa of Marissa, Ethan, Sienna, and Andrew; devoted son of the late Abe and the late Anna Berger; cherished brother of Diane (late Leo) Weiss; dear brother-in-law of Sidney (Judi) Treblin. Service Thursday, 1:00 p.m. at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 Blk N. Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the . Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020
