Gerald M. "Gerry" Eichstaedt, 76, of Wheaton. Beloved husband of Janet nee Waskow for 52 years; loving father of Richard (Sonia) and Karen; proud grandfather of Michael, Graham and Nicholas; dear son of the late Robert and Dorothy; brother of Thomas (the late Patricia), Catherine, Peter, John (Maria) Judy and the late Robert Jr., James and Monica; uncle of many nieces and nephews; godfather of Ann, Marney and Katie. The family would like to thank the entire staff at the DuPage Care Center as well as the hospice staff at Central DuPage Hospital for their compassionate care. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, May 24, 2019. Family and friends are asked to meet at St. Daniel the Prophet Church, 101 W. Loop Rd., Wheaton, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers donations to the DuPage Care Center at www.dpccfoundation.org/you-can-help/monetary-donations/Funeral info 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 22, 2019