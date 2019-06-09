|
|
Gerald M McNamara, age 78 , of Tinley Park, IL. Loving Father of Gerald J. (Denise) McNamara and Johanna (Rodney) Philgren. Proud Grandfather of Conal, Ian and Maxwell McNamara and Griffen, Gavin and Gabby Philgren. Preceded in death by his parents, Gerald P. and Evelyn McNamara and his sister Melodie Hunt. Gerald was an Investigator for the Cook County States Attorney's Office for 24 yrs., A former teacher and football coach at Marist High School for 9 years. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois. 708-206-2000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019