Gerald M. Wawrzaszek, age 69. Loving father of James (Laura), Beth and the late Gerard Wawrzaszek. Dear "Grandpa Jerry" of Alexander and Nathan. Fond brother of Robert and Diane (Ed) Zychowski. Beloved son of the late Ignatius and the late Lorraine (nee Czarnik) Wawrzaszek. Former spouse and good friend of Barbara Glosa. Dear uncle, cousin, nephew and friend to many. Beloved grandpa of his granddogs, Magpie, Millie and Shirley. Visitation Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 12 noon to 5 p.m. with a funeral prayer service at 4:30 p.m. at the Richard-Midway Funeral Home, 5749 Archer Ave. (corner of Lorel), Chicago 60638. In lieu of flowers, donations to the of Illinois, www.nkfi.org, 312-321-1500 or to the National Audubon Society, www.audubon.org, 844-428-3826 would be appreciated. For funeral info please call 773-767-1840 or www.richardmidwayfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019