Gerald L. Macek, 80, of Des Plaines, formerly of Dolton, US Army veteran, loving father of Michele (Brian) McDonough, Melissa (Dan) Keudell, the late Jay Macek, Mark Macek and Gerard Macek, former husband of Maureen nee Schultze, devoted grandfather of Peyton McDonough, Breanne McDonough, Audrey Macek and Dani Keudell, dear brother of the late Ronald (Pat) Macek and Sandee (the late Tom) Clark, beloved fiance of Joan nee Lettieri, best friend of George McKee. Gerald had a passion for golf, cars and gardening. He was an award winning volunteer at the Chicago Botanic Gardens. Private interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Chicago Botanic Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to Krueger Funeral Home, 13050 S. Greenwood Ave., Blue Island. 708-388-1300, www.kruegerfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020