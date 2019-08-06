Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Hoffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Morton Hoffman


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Morton Hoffman Obituary
Gerald Morton Hoffman, PhD, passed away at his home in Chicago at the age of 92 on July 15th, 2019. Born October 31st, 1926, he completed a B.S. at Purdue University and obtained a private pilot's license. During World War II he served in the US Navy. After earning his PhD at Northwestern, he served as Executive Vice President for Computer Services at Amoco and President of the Institute for Operations Research and Management Sciences. Dr. Hoffman enjoyed sailing, woodworking, and underwater photography. Predeceased by his first wife Pat Rosen, his second wife May Weber, and his brother Sinclair, he is survived by his brother Richard Hoffman and daughters, Melinda Hoffman and Soma Reese Getty Priddle. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Gwendolyn Farms Animal Fund, 17719 Lariat Avenue, Norwalk, WI 54648.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.