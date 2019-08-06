|
|
Gerald Morton Hoffman, PhD, passed away at his home in Chicago at the age of 92 on July 15th, 2019. Born October 31st, 1926, he completed a B.S. at Purdue University and obtained a private pilot's license. During World War II he served in the US Navy. After earning his PhD at Northwestern, he served as Executive Vice President for Computer Services at Amoco and President of the Institute for Operations Research and Management Sciences. Dr. Hoffman enjoyed sailing, woodworking, and underwater photography. Predeceased by his first wife Pat Rosen, his second wife May Weber, and his brother Sinclair, he is survived by his brother Richard Hoffman and daughters, Melinda Hoffman and Soma Reese Getty Priddle. The family will hold a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to the Gwendolyn Farms Animal Fund, 17719 Lariat Avenue, Norwalk, WI 54648.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 6, 2019