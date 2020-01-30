Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
(847) 229-8822
Service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Beth Emet – The Free Synagogue
1224 West Dempster
Evanston, IL
View Map
Gerald Murray Strum passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Survived by his wife, Louise of nearly 70 years; children Gregory (Christianne), Scott, Elizabeth (Rebecca), and Leonard; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his twin brother, Harold. Gerald was a veteran of WWII, U.S. Navy. Services will be held Friday, 11 AM at Beth Emet – The Free Synagogue, 1224 West Dempster, Evanston. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders, 8430 West Bryn Mawr, Suite 800,Chicago, IL 60631, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020
