Gerald Murray Strum passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at the age of 93. Survived by his wife, Louise of nearly 70 years; children Gregory (Christianne), Scott, Elizabeth (Rebecca), and Leonard; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his twin brother, Harold. Gerald was a veteran of WWII, U.S. Navy. Services will be held Friday, 11 AM at Beth Emet – The Free Synagogue, 1224 West Dempster, Evanston. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Disease and Related Disorders, 8430 West Bryn Mawr, Suite 800,Chicago, IL 60631, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020