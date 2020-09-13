1/
Gerald Nelson Griffith
1932 - 2020
Gerald "Gerry" Griffith passed away peacefully September 10, 2020 at his home in Scottsdale, Arizona after a long battle with Parkinson's. Gerry was born February 22, 1932 in Casey Illinois.

Gerry was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Rita, his sisters, Paula Griffith and Veryl Warner and his parents, Arthur and Ione Griffith. He left behind his son, Rodney (Debra) Griffith of Mechanicsburg, PA and daughter, Vicky (Mike) Harjung of Cave Creek, AZ. Additionally, he left behind five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.

Gerry graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in Engineering in 1955 and later earned his masters degree. He started his career with Eastman Kodak and end it with Abbott Laboratories.

At this time, no services will be held. Please make donations to: my.pawschicago.org/Gerald-Griffith/Donate


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
